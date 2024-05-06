Alleged MCC Violation: ECI Issues Show Cause Notice To Mehbooba

The notice, served by Model Code of Conduct Nodal Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Rajori, Rajiv Kumar Khajuria, cites a viral video from the May 1, this year rally wherein Mehbooba is purportedly seen involving a minor girl in her political campaign, soliciting votes for the PDP. The footage further allegedly captures PDP President encouraging the said minor post the conclusion of the public rally.

Khajuria, in the notice, has highlighted the Election Commission's guidelines explicitly prohibiting the utilization of minors in political campaigning by any political entity. Failure to provide a satisfactory response to the allegations could potentially lead to the initiation of legal proceedings, including the filing of an FIR against Mehbooba. Moreover, there is a looming prospect of imposing a ban on her campaigning activities in the ensuing days should she fail to adequately address the concerns raised by the Election Commission. Both Mehbooba Mufti and the PDP have yet to issue a formal response to the allegations leveled against them by the Election Commission.

