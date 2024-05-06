Srinagar Showdown: Over 17 Lakh Voters, 24 Candidates Vie For LS Seat

Details reveal that a total of 17,43,845 electorates are going to decide the fate of the 24 candidates in the fray for the Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar seat.

Of total, over 2.0 lakh are the first-time voters, who are in the age group of 18-20 and will be exercising their franchise for the first time on May 13, 2024.

There are 8,73,426 males, 8,70,368 females and 51 transgenders among the electorate.

Officials said that the arrangements have been almost finalized for 2135 Polling Stations, set up at 1323 locations in 18 Assembly Segments. The Assembly Segments include 17-Kangan and 18-Ganderbal, 19-Hazratbal, 20-Khanyar, 21-Habbakadal, 22-LalChowk, 23-Chanapora, 24-Zadibal, 25-Eidgah 26-Central Shalteng, 29-Khansahib, 30-Char-i-Sharief, 31-Chadoora, 32-Pampore, 33-Tral, 34-Pulwama, 35-Rajpora and 37-Shopian.

According to the details, 260 Polling Stations have been set up in two Assembly Segments of Ganderbal, 929 Polling Stations have been set up at 8 Assembly Segments of Srinagar, 345 in 3 Assembly Segments of Budgam, 479 Polling Stations in 4 Assembly Segments of Pulwama and 122 Polling Stations in one Assembly Segments of Shopian.

Pertinently, Srinagar constituency has been the bastion of the National Conference (NC) as the candidates from the party have secured the seat 12 times so far out of 15 parliamentary elections since 1947.

The party has faced a defeat once only so far in 2014 when Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Tariq Hameed Karra defeated his rival Dr Farooq Abdullah.

However, the party didn't field its candidates in 1996 Lok Sabha elections and also supported an Independent candidate, S A Shamim in 1971. He was supported by“Mahaz Raishumari Front” headed by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

The constituency is expected to witness a tough competition in the upcoming polls while the prominent candidates including National Conference's Aga Syed Ruhulla Mehdi, PDP's Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra and Apni Party's Muhammad Ashraf Mir are vying for the seat.

Returning Officer (RO), Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-din said that the arrangements are being finalized, saying that the web casting and micro observers will be kept at all the polling stations. He further stated that the voter awareness under the SVEEP campaign is in full swing and they are expecting a massive voter turnout in this election.“This time around, there is great enthusiasm among the voters as laws passed in the parliament will be applicable on J&K as well,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now