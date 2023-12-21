Jinju City - From The History Of Lanterns To Becoming A City Specializing In Night Tourism In South Korea

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jinju Fortress and the lanterns floating on Namgang River

Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival

JINJU, GYEONGSANGNAM-DO, SOUTH KOREA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Located in the southern part of South Korea, Jinju City is a place where history, culture, and beautiful landscapes harmoniously coexist. The city's appeal does not end when the sun sets. Jinju has recently been selected to a 'City Specializing In Night Tourism' in South Korea, offering various attractions and events that can be enjoyed after dark.Jinju Fortress and the Nam River, which embody the history and culture of Jinju, are the sites of the Jinju Battle, where 3,800 soldiers and civilians repelled an invading force of 20,000 Japanese during the Imjin War (1592-1598). The tradition of floating lanterns on the Nam River to block the invading Japanese forces and to send messages to their families has continued for a long time and has evolved into the Jinju Namgang Yudeung(lantern) Festival, a representative festival of South Korea.The Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival creates a fantastic spectacle of thousands of lanterns coloring the October autumn night of Jinju on the Nam River. This event not only commemorates the historical significance of the lanterns used in the battlefield but also promotes Jinju as a vibrant cultural tourism destination.Having hosted the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival for over 20 years and gaining global attention as a hub city for night festivals, Jinju took a step further in March 2023 by being selected to a 'City Specializing in Night Tourism' in South Korea, a contest overseen by The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Korea Tourism Organization.With the slogan 'River Night Jinju: The Night of Jinju where Light and Fire Flow 365 Days', the city aims to enhance its night tourism appeal by utilizing the region's uniqueness and differentiated tourism resources centered around Jinju Fortress and the Nam River that runs through the city.Through the expansion of night tourism infrastructure, development of various night contents, and systematic promotional marketing, Jinju City is building a night tourism brand and enhancing the city's night tourism appeal. The city welcomes visitors with its beautiful appearance, regardless of day or night.

