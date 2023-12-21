Construction Of Igdir-Nakhchivan Gas Pipeline Project Continues - Azerbaijani Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Currently,
construction work on the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline project
continues, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at
the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum,
Trend reports.
"This project exemplifies Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship. One of
the major directions of mutually beneficial relationship is the
realization of cooperation prospects in the sector of renewable
energy. It is feasible to export energy gained from alternative and
renewable energy projects to countries in the region, particularly
Türkiye and Europe, as part of Azerbaijan's partnership with
foreign investors," he said.
Azerbaijan and Türkiye signed a memorandum of understanding on
the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline on December 15, 2020.
The project will be implemented by the State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Türkiye's BOTAŞ. Nakhchivan currently
receives gas mainly through Iran. Azeri gas supplies via Türkiye
will help Nakhchivan meet its gas needs. The Turkish section of the
pipeline from Igdir to Sadarak in Nakhchivan will be 85 kilometers
long.
MENAFN21122023000187011040ID1107638568
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.