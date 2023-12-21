J & K Gears Up To Tackle New Covid Variant

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Two days after Centre asked states and union territories to maintain constant vigil amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday directed health department officials to activate Covid-19 testing facilities and conduct ample testing following the revised surveillance strategy.
Secretary Health and Medical Education (HME), Bhupinder Kumar also directed Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and head of the departments (HODs) to meticulously report influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases while adhering to recommended testing protocols.
He passed these directions while reviewing the Covid-19 situation and preparedness of the public health system across J&K particularly in light of the recent advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry concerning the emergence of a new variant, JN.1, an official spokesperson said.
During the meeting, he said, the Secretary directed all stakeholders to take proactive measures to ensure full preparedness to handle any potential scenarios.
He said that the State Surveillance Officers (SSO) of Jammu and Kashmir briefed the Secretary on the previously conducted mock drills in health institutions and the data collected. Read Also Covid Strain JN.1 'Variant Of Interest': WHO Centre Alerts States, UTs Over Covid Surge
During the meeting, the spokesperson said, directions were issued to all stakeholders to conduct gap analysis regarding the logistics for testing, treating and contact tracing. The Secretary, he said, also directed for raising timely demands for logistics like testing kits, drugs, PPE kits and others with MD JKMSCL.
“He also asked them to strengthen Community Based Surveillance
for early detection of unusual events in the community. All the HODs were advised to do mock drills regularly for checking the functioning of Oxygen generation plants by the Secretary,” the spokesperson said.
During the meeting, he said, Kumar laid emphasis on reassessing the readiness of all facilities to ensure operational preparedness. The Secretary, he said, directed the officers to review the availability of medicines and other essential supplies in advance to ensure that everything is in place at the grassroots level should the need arise.
