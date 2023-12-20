Innovation Unleashed: Top Honours By PMIMY To Exemplary Projects Of Excellence In Malaysia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PMIMY Annual Dinner 2023 - Champions, Top 3 Outstanding Project Award 2023 and Young Project Manager Award

PMIMY Awards PETRONAS Carigali for Excellence in Project Management: Recognizing Innovation and Impact in Malaysia's Project Landscape

MALAYSIA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, the Project Management Institute Malaysia (PMIMY) awarded PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (PETRONAS Carigali), the Champion Outstanding Project Award 2023. This award was presented by PMIMY, the leading authority in project management in Malaysia, at its“Night of Excellence” Annual Dinner 2023.PETRONAS Carigali's project, the "Temana Vent to Flare (VTF) Conversion," stood out among three finalists, clinching the prestigious award for its contribution to excellent project management practices, organisational results, and a positive impact on society. This project, driven by a cross-disciplinary team involving PETRONAS Carigali and Project Delivery and Technology's Enterprise Decarbonisation, achieved a commendable feat by reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions through the conversion of two existing vent stacks. SoHyun Kang, Regional Managing Director - Asia Pacific of the Project Management Institute (PMI), presented the award to the PETRONAS Carigali team during the PMIMY Annual Dinner in Puchong on 9 December 2023.SoHyun Kang expressed, "PMIMY has been at the forefront of our community growth in Malaysia. We at PMI believe that project success is the driving force behind transforming our world into a better place. I congratulate all the volunteers and the winners of the Project Management awards for showcasing project excellence. They are the ones who create a positive impact."Recognizing excellence beyond the champion, PMIMY also honoured two other outstanding project finalists: ZTE (Malaysia) Corporation Sdn Bhd and Dexcom Malaysia Sdn Bhd. The projects by these two organisations were both bestowed with Outstanding Project Awards for 2023. Dr. Joshua Netto, President PMIMY, emphasized the significance of the Outstanding Project Award as a platform to celebrate successful project delivery in Malaysia.Dr. Netto remarked, "As the oldest PMI chapter in Asia Pacific, we are very proud of the professional talent in Malaysia, and the Outstanding Project Award is the perfect platform to recognize and celebrate successful project delivery in the country.““We have also broadened the proposition this time by partnering with The Association of Science Technology and Innovation (ASTI) for the Young Project Manager Award, casting the spotlight on the talented young innovators of the year who will grow to become high-value professionals of tomorrow."The evening not only featured the presentation of the top three awards but also included the acknowledgment of other notable achievements. Among them was the Champion of Hackathon 2023, presented to a team from Asia Pacific University. Additionally, PMIMY and the Association of Science Technology and Innovation (ASTI) collaborated to launch ASTI's Young Inventors Challenge 2023-a Project Management competition for students aged between 13 - 17 years old. The primary goal of this competition is to raise awareness about the significance of project management and introduce fundamental concepts to Malaysian youth. So, the winner of the Young Project Manager of the Year was awarded to the team from Sekolah Menengah Dato Onn, Penang. Comprising students Darmhaveeran A/L Ramesh and Ruhan Kumaran, they were under the guidance of their teacher, Puan Surianee Binti Azmee.Reflecting on the bustling year, Dr. Joshua Netto shared, "2023 has been a very hectic year for PMIMY with many activities for our 1,887 members, and we are looking to grow organically in 2024. This year, some of some of our activities included webinars and workshops for our members such as 'Agile Transformation in the Age of AI and Remote Working,' 'Project Management Skills for Life Programme,' 'Women in Project Management (WIPM) Group Coaching and Mentorship Programme,' and much more. In addition, PMIMY have also organised multiple community and volunteer projects.”About Project Management Institute (PMI) Malaysia)The Project Management Institute Malaysia Chapter (PMIMY), founded in 1994, is the local chapter of the Project Management Institute (PMI). PMI is the world's leading professional association for a growing community of millions of project professionals and changemakers worldwide. Its vision is to be known as the Champions in Project Management, powering the Project Economy in Malaysia. As the world's leading authority on project management, PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals to work smarter in an ever-changing and dynamic world. For more information on PMIMY, please refer to

