Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Is Predicted To Exhibit Remarkable Growth At A CAGR Of 7.5% During The Study Period (2019-2032), Estimates Delveinsight


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The growth of the metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer market is expected to be driven by the expected rising prevalence of prostate cancer cases due to rapidly aging population and growing awareness of CRPC among people, market penetration of already approved drugs for prostate cancer in CRPC by label expansion. Currently, the market holds a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives for treatment, including PARP inhibitors, androgen receptor inhibitors, CYP17 inhibitors, microtubule inhibitors, ionizing radiation emitters, and others in different lines of treatment.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Insights
report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, mCRPC emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight analysis, the total metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer market size in the 7MM was estimated to be nearly USD 6.4 billion in 2022, which is expected to show positive growth by 2032.
  • In 2022, the United States held the highest market share for mCRPC in the 7MM, at 63% , followed by the EU4 countries and the UK.
  • As per DelveInsight estimates, in 2022, total diagnosed prevalent cases of mCRPC were around 127K in the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase by 2032.
  • Currently, the market holds a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives for treatment, including PARP inhibitors, androgen receptor inhibitors, CYP17 inhibitors, microtubule inhibitors, PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy, and others in different lines of treatment. The current standard therapy for patients with CRPC apart from ADT includes sipuleucel-T, chemotherapy , abiraterone acetate, enzalutamide, olaparib, and rucaparib (for molecularly selected patients with mutations in DNA damage repair genes), and radium-223 (for bone metastases). However, mCRPC remains a lethal diagnosis and more effective therapeutic approaches against mCRPC are necessary to improve clinical outcomes further.
  • Most recently, PARP inhibitors have shown tremendous development in this area with AKEEGA (Janssen), followed by TALZENNA (Pfizer/Astellas Pharma) and LYNPARZA in combination (AstraZeneca/Merck) getting approved in first-line
    mCRPC in the year 2023. Janssen's AKEEGA represents a groundbreaking development as the first and only dual-action tablet that combines a PARP inhibitor, niraparib, with abiraterone acetate and prednisone.
  • Leading metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer companies such as AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Astellas Pharma, Modra Pharmaceuticals, AB Science, Eli Lilly and Company, Zr Pharma & GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ipsen, Exelixis, Takeda, Janssen Research & Development, Tesaro, Lantheus Holdings, Kintor Pharmaceutical, MacroGenics, Daiichi Sankyo, Madison Vaccines, Novartis, Point Biopharma, Xencor, Essa Pharma , Telix International, Bayer, Arvinas , and others are developing novel mCRPC drugs that can be available in the mCRPC market in the coming years.
  • Amgen
    and Xencor are currently evaluating xaluritamig (AMG 509), a STEAP1 x CD3 XmAb 2+1 bispecific antibody in a Phase I study in patients with mCRPC. STEAP1 is highly expressed in prostate cancers, representing an attractive target for treating mCRPC.
  • Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) that target B7-H3 are generating early excitement among investigators in prostate cancer, which has been largely unresponsive to currently approved ICIs. Macrogenics' MGC018 and Daiichi's DS-7300 have both displayed encouraging results in clinical trials involving patients with mCRPC.
  • The promising metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer therapies in the pipeline include HC-1119, Talazoparib, Enzalutamide, Niraparib, Boosted Oral Docetaxel, Masitinib, EPI-7386, Verzenio, 177Lu-PSMA-617, Capivasertib, I-131-1095, Proxalutamide (GT0918), MGC018, DS-7300, MVI-816, ARV-110, 177Lu-PNT2002 (PNT2002), Vudalimab (XmAb20717), 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab (TLX591) ,
    and others.
  • The treatment landscape in the third-line and above setting is currently crowded with PSMA-targeted radioligand therapies. One such therapy, PLUVICTO, has already gained approval, while two other drugs, Point BioPharma's 177Lu-PNT2002 and Telix Pharma's TLX591 are in the Phase III development stage.
  • Novartis' radioligand therapy, PLUVICTO approved in 2022, has generated an unexpected revenue from the third-line mCRPC setting, further plans to expand in an earlier line in mCRPC by 2024 in the United States . The approval of PLUVICTO has also marked a crucial advancement in treating progressive mCRPC, offering improved survival rates for those with limited treatment options. The drug had an exceptionally robust initial market performance, garnering a stronger-than-expected uptake in the US.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major mCRPC
market share @ Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Report

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Overview

Castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) represents an advanced stage of prostate cancer. In the context of metastatic CRPC, the cancer exhibits diminished responsiveness to treatments aimed at lowering testosterone levels and has spread to other areas of the body. Manifesting growth signals, such as an elevation in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, persist even when testosterone levels are low. Metastatic CRPC is associated with an unfavorable prognosis, leading to reduced survival rates. The estimated five-year survival rate for men with metastatic prostate cancer is approximately 30%, in stark contrast to the 100% survival rate for those with localized prostate cancer.

Given the proximity of the prostate gland to the bladder and urethra, prostate cancer often presents with various urinary symptoms, particularly in its early stages. Depending on the size and location of the tumor, it may exert pressure on and narrow the urethra, impeding the normal flow of urine. Indications of mCRPC may include difficulties with urination, the presence of pain or blood in the urine, respiratory issues, swelling in the legs or pelvic region, as well as numbness or pain in the hips, legs, or feet. Additionally, bone pain is a common symptom.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of mCRPC in the US were around
64K cases in 2022. The cases in the US are expected to increase during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032.

According to the DelveInsight estimation the total treated patients of mCRPC, in 2022, in the first line, mCRPC patient progression from first to the second line, and mCRPC patient progression from second to the third line and above in the United States was around 60K , 30K , and 14K cases respectively.

The mCRPC market report
proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

  • Total Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer
  • Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer
  • Age-Specific Cases of Prostate Cancer
  • Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages
  • Total Metastatic Cases of Prostate Cancer
  • Total Treated Cases of mCRPC

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market

The mCRPC therapeutic landscape is marked by intense competition, with numerous approved treatments currently available in the market and several promising therapies in the pipeline addressing unmet needs in both conditions. Until 2010, docetaxel stood as the sole treatment option for mCRPC, gaining approval in 2004 in combination with prednisone. Subsequently, patients failing first-line docetaxel faced a lack of standardized treatment options. In recent years, however, in the last few years, several drugs such as JEVTANA, ZYTIGA, XTANDI, LYNPARZA, TALZENNA, AKEEGA , and others have received regulatory approval for mCRPC in the United States. This diversification has introduced more choices and improved the outlook for patients with mCRPC, reflecting advancements in the field.

In August 2023, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies , a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson , reported that the US FDA granted approval for AKEEGA (niraparib and abiraterone acetate) . This groundbreaking dual-action tablet, combining a PARP inhibitor with abiraterone acetate and administered alongside prednisone, is now authorized for therapeutic intervention in adult patients presenting deleterious or suspected deleterious BRCA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), as identified through an FDA-approved test. Additionally, in June 2023, the US FDA greenlit TALZENNA (talazoparib) for use in combination with enzalutamide, specifically targeting homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene-mutated mCRPC. In a parallel approval, LYNPARZA (olaparib) was also sanctioned by the US FDA, this time in combination with abiraterone, offering a treatment avenue for BRCA-mutated mCRPC.

To know more about mCRPC treatment guidelines, visit @ Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Management

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

  • PT-112: Phosplatin Therapeutics
  • HC-1119: Hinova Pharmaceuticals
  • MGC018 (vobramitamab duocarmazine): MacroGenics
  • BMS-986218: Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Vudalimab: Xencor
  • ZEN-3694: Zenith Epigenetics
  • EPI-7386: Essa Pharma
  • Proxalutamide: Kintor Pharmaceutical
  • VERZENIO (Abemaciclib/LY2835219): Eli Lilly and Company
  • CABOMETYX (cabozantinib): Exelixis
  • ERLEADA (apalutamide): Janssen Pharmaceutical
  • 177Lu-PNT2002 (PNT2002): Point Biopharma
  • ModraDoc006/r: Modra Pharmaceuticals
  • Masitinib: AB Science
  • 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab: Telix Pharmaceuticals
  • Proxalutamide: Kintor Pharmaceutical
  • DS-7300: Daiichi Sankyo

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for mCRPC @ Drugs for
mCRPC Treatment

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
are expected to change in the coming years. In the foreseeable future, the advancement of therapies directed at specific mutations, such as PARP inhibitors, is anticipated to demonstrate enhanced efficacy. Companies are presently striving to establish a presence in the first-line setting , particularly in Taxane-naive environments , aiming to diminish the reliance on chemotherapy for individuals with mCRPC. The swift adoption of potential emerging therapies, characterized by superior clinical profiles and a focus on mutations like BRCA (e.g., PARP inhibitors) , is expected to be rapid. The escalating prevalence of prostate cancer , driven by a rapidly aging population and heightened awareness , is poised to create a substantial window of opportunity for novel treatments.

Furthermore, the mCRPC pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of mCRPC, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the mCRPC market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the mCRPC market in the 7MM.

The treatment landscape in the third-line setting of mCRPC is currently crowded with PSMA-targeted radioligand therapies. PLUVICTO has already gained approval, while two other drugs, 177Lu-PNT2002 and TLX591 are in the Phase III development stage.

Quantitatively mCRPC pipeline seems to be quite strong. Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) developed by companies such MacroGenics (MGC018) and Daiichi Sankyo (DS-7300) have both displayed encouraging results in clinical trials involving patients with mCRPC.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the mCRPC market. The CRPC landscape is nearly saturated owing to the approval of multiple therapies in this segment. Moreover, the emergence of new therapies targeting this area contributes to a highly competitive environment , potentially constraining the adoption of these emerging treatments. Meanwhile, Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) remains a fundamental cornerstone in prostate cancer treatment. Healthcare authorities are anticipated to actively manage the pricing and utilization of high-cost agents with moderate efficacy or negligible additional benefits compared to existing treatments. The impending entry of generic versions for ZYTIGA and XTANDI is expected to lead to a decline in sales value.

Moreover, mCRPC treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the mCRPC market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the mCRPC market growth.

mCRPC Market Report Metrics

Details

Study Period

2019–2032

Coverage

7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market CAGR

7.5
%

mCRPC Market Size in 2022

Around USD 6.4 Billion

Key Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Companies

AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Astellas Pharma, Modra Pharmaceuticals, AB Science, Eli Lilly and Company, Zr Pharma & GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ipsen, Exelixis, Takeda, Janssen Research & Development, Tesaro, Lantheus Holdings, Kintor Pharmaceutical, MacroGenics, Daiichi Sankyo, Madison Vaccines, Novartis, Point Biopharma, Xencor, Essa Pharma, Telix International, Bayer, Arvinas, and others

Key Pipeline Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapies

HC-1119, Talazoparib, Enzalutamide, Niraparib, Boosted Oral Docetaxel, Masitinib, EPI-7386, Verzenio, 177Lu-PSMA-617, Capivasertib, I-131-1095, Proxalutamide (GT0918), MGC018, DS-7300, MVI-816, ARV-110, 177Lu-PNT2002 (PNT2002), Vudalimab (XmAb20717), 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab (TLX591), and others

Scope of the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
Market Report

  • mCRPC Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
    current marketed and emerging therapies
  • Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
    Market Dynamics:
    Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
    Drugs and Market Outlook
  • Competitive Intelligence Analysis:
    SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
  • Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about mCRPC drugs
in development @ Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials

