The Music Studio Atlanta And Courtnay & Rowe Music Academy Students Perform At The Earl And Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

Marquee sign of the Strand Theatre with illuminated lights, displaying 'The Music Studio Atlanta Presents The Strand Destination Performance

Students at The Music Studio Atlanta and Courtnay & Rowe Music Academy take the stage at The Strand Theatre in Marietta, GA

Students playing alongside our music teachers in a live performance at The Strand Theatre in Marietta

The Music Studio Atlanta & Courtnay & Rowe Music Academy showcased 65+ students at Marietta's Strand Theatre on October 28, 2023.

MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Marietta, GA - December 18, 2023 - The Music Studio Atlanta (TMSA) and its sister company, Courtnay & Rowe Music Academy (C&R), recently presented an exhilarating performance featuring over 65 students and staff at the iconic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta, Georgia, on October 28, 2023.The event showcased the diverse musical talents of more than 65 students and staff, captivating the audience with a display of confidence, perseverance, and musical prowess. Cecilia Rowe, Director of The Music Studio Atlanta, emphasizes the crucial role of performance opportunities in music education. "When students perform, not only do they practice more, but they also make faster progress with their instrument, build confidence, and cultivate resilience. Regular performance events keep both parents and students actively engaged in their learning," she notes.Both companies are committed to fostering the love of music and encouraging young musicians to express themselves through music. With a team of multi-talented teachers who are seasoned performers themselves, TMSA prepares students for the stage, aligning with their mission of "building confidence through performance" to ensure a positive experience for every student. The result is outstanding musical performances across all age groups, with students learning to relish the stage. One parent commented, "Such a fun opportunity, and I'm biased, but I think she did Stevie Nicks proud!"Each performance serves as a valuable learning experience, allowing students to develop confidence, perseverance, and stage presence. As a token of recognition for their dedication, courage, and achievements, students receive rewards through The Music Studio's exclusive proprietary reward system, and the profound satisfaction of accomplishment.TMSA's professionalism, strong teacher-student connections, and unwavering commitment to safety and growth have positioned it as a top-rated music lesson provider in the North Atlanta area. This year, The Music Studio Atlanta earned the distinction of being named a Top 25 Small Business in Cobb County.The recent Strand Theatre event marked the fourth installment of the companies' Destination Performance Series, offering students unique opportunities to showcase their talents at renowned music halls nationwide. Previous destinations included Elvis' Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.With locations at 4895 S. Atlanta Rd., Suite 100 & 108 (Vinings) and Pavilions at Eastlake in Marietta (East Cobb), The Music Studio Atlanta continues to provide exceptional music education experiences and encourages students of all ages to learn and enjoy a musical instrument of their choice!For more information, visit or contact Kathleen Kinkella, Marketing Director at .... Connect with TMSA on Facebook or Instagram for updates.

