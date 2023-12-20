TWO HILL FARRER ATTORNEYS NAMED 2023 INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN AWARD NOMINEES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

announced today that Partners Elissa Gysi and Erika Silverman have been selected as nominees by Los Angeles Times for its annual 'Inspirational Women Awards'. The publisher states that the nominees' "leadership stands out as a beacon to many, standing shoulder to shoulder with successful professionals throughout Southern California. "

"The selection of Elissa and Erika for this honor is a true reflection of their unwavering commitment and exceptional legal expertise," says Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis.

Ms. Gysi litigates and arbitrates labor and employment disputes, including the defense of wage and hour, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and accommodation claims. Ms. Gysi represents employers in matters before the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board and other federal and state administrative agencies.

Additionally, Ms. Gysi drafts employment policies, agreements, and handbooks, and counsels employers regarding discipline and separation procedures, workplace privacy issues, and compliance with state and federal leave laws.

Ms. Silverman is an expert in the field of employment law.

Ms. Silverman defends employers in cases alleging wrongful termination, discrimination, retaliation, harassment, and wage and hour violations in all forums, including arbitration, California state and federal courts, and before administrative agencies.

She also counsels and advises employers and drafts employment policies to assist clients in avoiding litigation.

Prior to joining Hill Farrer, Ms. Silverman clerked for the United States District Court in the Central District of California where she worked for numerous District Court Judges and drafted orders on a wide range of motions.

The 'Inspirational Women Forum & Awards' recognizes female business leaders in Los Angeles for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months.

is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100 year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values - stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

