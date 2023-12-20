War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 29 Enemy Attacks On Left Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces on Wednesday repelled 29 enemy attacks on the left back of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update posted to Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft struck 16 areas of concentration of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and an anti-aircraft missile system. Ukrainian air defenses also intercepted a Kh-59 guided missile.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and six artillery pieces of the aggressor.

The enemy launched 5 missile strikes, 31 air strikes and 53 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks left civilians wounded. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult, with 89 combat clashes taking place across the front on Wednesday.

"The enemy has not given up its intention to drive our units out of the left bank of the Dnipro. The enemy carried out 29 unsuccessful assaults, received a decent repulse and suffered significant losses. Our units stand their ground, continuing to hold their positions and launching strikes on the enemy," the General Staff said.