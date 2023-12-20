Lithuania Donates Field Equipment, Dry Rations To Ukrainian Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received another batch of military aid from Lithuania, consisting of field equipment and several tens of thousands of dry food rations.

The press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"We continue to make every effort to facilitate Ukraine's difficult struggle against the brutal aggressor. Various field equipment is crucial in the winter. Each package of our assistance is a step towards victory," said Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas.

In addition to ongoing assistance with weapons, Lithuania actively trains, treats and rehabilitates wounded Ukrainian soldiers, provides expert advice and makes financial contributions to international funds for Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, last week Lithuania also sent several million rounds of cartridges and ammunition for short-range portable anti-tank mortars to Ukraine.

Lithuania has also approved a long-term support plan that includes a new aid package of 200 million euros for 2024-2026.