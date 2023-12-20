Driving Change In Early Childhood Education: Innovvette, CIRA Education, And Nahdet Misr Join Forces For Transformation In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Innovvette for Education, a pioneering start-up in early childhood education, and CIRA Education, the leader of Egypt's education sector, are delighted to announce the addition of Nahdet Misr Group, a leading learning and capability-building conglomerate in the MENA region, as a strategic new shareholder in the company. This significant development for Innovvette will result in an almost equal equity stake in the company among CIRA Education, Nahdet Misr, and Innovvette's founding partner.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by Nevine El-Kabbaj, Egypt's Minister of Social Solidarity. In her role, El-Kabbaj plays a vital role in supporting Egypt's early childhood development, ensuring the establishment and maintenance of world-class institutions nationwide, catering to the diverse educational needs of its citizens. Her presence at the agreement signing ceremony further highlights Innovvette's steadfast dedication to creating innovative and impactful solutions in early childhood education under her influential and visionary guidance.

This landmark investment by Nahdet Misr will not only increase capital for Innovvette to expand its network of operating preschool centers across Egypt, but will also bring Nahdet Misr's extensive experience in providing digitalized and innovative educational solutions and training programs to CIRA's renowned track record of operating successful educational institutions and Innovvette's unparalleled preschool education experience, with the ultimate goal to widen the reach of early education for children across Egypt and the Arab region while raising the bar for quality standards in accessible educational experiences.

The new shareholder structure will also extend Innovvette's scope of work into three new key pillars. First, the company will focus on the creation and dissemination of innovative educational curricula, teacher resources, and classroom materials for children aged up to five years old. Secondly, Innovvette will offer professional development courses and training programs for preschool teachers, classroom supervisors and educational leaders. This initiative includes certification opportunities for preschool teachers, childcare providers, and shadow teachers for children with different abilities. Lastly, the partnership aims to equip third-party preschool operators with essential tools and techniques to create an inclusive ecosystem in the preschool education environment for children that are typically developing and those with special needs and gifted abilities. This comprehensive support includes assistive technology, software solutions, consultations on universal design, and specialized training programs.

Dina Abdel Wahab, Founder and Managing Director of Innovvette for Education, commented on the agreement:“We are thrilled to welcome Nahdet Misr as a pivotal new partner in our ongoing mission to provide the highest quality early childhood education. Their investment is a proof of our shared vision of creating profound and positive impacts on the lives of young children and their families. This strategic alliance not only strengthens our commitment to excellence but also pushes Innovvette towards unprecedented achievements in delivering cutting-edge and impactful educational solutions. Together, CIRA, Innovvette, and Nahdet Misr form a powerful alliance dedicated to driving innovation, elevating standards and setting new benchmarks in the early childhood education sector in Egypt and the Arab region. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and remain steadfast in our dedication to nurturing the potential of every child.”

CIRA Education's CEO Mohamed El Kalla said:“This partnership is crucial for Innovvette's journey to become a leader in the preschool education space, integrating the value chain from teacher certifications to curriculum development. Innovvette has a strong track record of delivering excellent educational journeys at the preschool level. Together with Nahdet Misr, a regional icon that offers innovative educational material, from curriculum development to digital learning and software development, and CIRA's expertise in launching and operating successful educational institutions nationwide, this new structure will improve the standard of early education in Egypt. Since 2021, our partnership with Innovvette has resulted in the successful launch of 8 new preschool centers across Egypt so far, with a total capacity to serve 1,400 children through a diverse range of early childhood education offerings. Our new agreement with Nahdet Misr will build on the solid foundation established with Innovvette's founders over the past three years to widen our reach in the early education space, creating a new generation of well-equipped educators, state-of-the-art institutions, and modern curricula, and catering to students with diverse needs.”

Dalia Ibrahim, Nahdet Misr's CEO, commented:“This strategic investment is a significant milestone in Nahdet Misr's long 86-year journey in the education sector. While our focus has mainly been on K-12 education, professional development programs for educators, digital learning and edtech, and vocational education, this partnership with Innovvette and CIRA is an exciting opportunity for us to expand into the early childhood education domain, which has immense potential. Innovvette and CIRA are the ideal partners, bringing extensive expertise in this important sector. We are confident that this collaboration will produce innovative methodologies, impactful educational content, and interactive and engaging learning experiences that benefit all stakeholders. Together, we are committed to driving substantial change in the strategic sector of early childhood education in Egypt and the Arab world, ensuring a brighter future for our children and communities.”