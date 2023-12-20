               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AZAL Launches Flights To Beijing (PHOTO)


12/20/2023 2:20:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan's national flag carrier, AZAL, successfully operated its direct flight from Baku to Beijing. The AZAL aircraft departed Baku at 19:40 local time and arrived in Beijing on December 20th at 06:50 local time.

The grand welcoming ceremony was attended by representatives of the airline, diplomats, guests from Azerbaijan and China, and Mr. Bunyad Huseynov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to China.

The event highlighted the significance of the route in fostering economic, political, cultural, and tourism relations between the two countries.

Flights between Baku and Beijing will be operated twice a week, specifically on Tuesdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased through the airline's official website , mobile application, AZAL ticket offices, or accredited agencies.

















MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107630773

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search