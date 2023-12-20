AZAL Launches Flights To Beijing (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan's national flag carrier, AZAL, successfully operated its direct flight from Baku to Beijing. The AZAL aircraft departed Baku at 19:40 local time and arrived in Beijing on December 20th at 06:50 local time.

The grand welcoming ceremony was attended by representatives of the airline, diplomats, guests from Azerbaijan and China, and Mr. Bunyad Huseynov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to China.

The event highlighted the significance of the route in fostering economic, political, cultural, and tourism relations between the two countries.

Flights between Baku and Beijing will be operated twice a week, specifically on Tuesdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased through the airline's official website , mobile application, AZAL ticket offices, or accredited agencies.