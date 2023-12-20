AZAL Launches Flights To Beijing (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan's national flag carrier, AZAL, successfully operated
its direct flight from Baku to Beijing. The AZAL aircraft departed
Baku at 19:40 local time and arrived in Beijing on December 20th at
06:50 local time.
The grand welcoming ceremony was attended by representatives of
the airline, diplomats, guests from Azerbaijan and China, and Mr.
Bunyad Huseynov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary
of Azerbaijan to China.
The event highlighted the significance of the route in fostering
economic, political, cultural, and tourism relations between the
two countries.
Flights between Baku and Beijing will be operated twice a week,
specifically on Tuesdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased
through the airline's official website , mobile application, AZAL
ticket offices, or accredited agencies.
