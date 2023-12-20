(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) These Merlot looks by Vegan Silkwear Brand niluu' are taking over this Holiday Season







For a subtle approach that is perfectly suited to the festive season, choose a sumptuous bow dress in a darker shade of red, such as merlot or burgundy from the Fall Winter 2023 Collection by the PETA-Approved vegan silkwear brand 'niluu'.

This deep shade of red is perfectly dreamy, romantic, and sultry for the wintertime.

Achieve understated elegance with an exquisite long cami dress or a matchy blazer and cargo trousers for your holiday looks, by pairing it with sparkling accessories and high heels.