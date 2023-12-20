COP29 Fills French Officials With Much Consternation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

The growing conflicts around the world have reached a tipping point. According to statistics, 186 conflicts around the world have been engaged to date, exceeding its norm for 30 years. Cut off one head of the hydra, and two will appear in its place. This formulation can be attributed to those countries and coalitions headed by these "hydras".

Many people ask questions about the origin of all the troubles on Earth, having received the answer to the first two questions, stopping in a daze, not reaching the rest. The same applies to countries and states, many of which in ancient times were reformatted to suit their needs. By whom and for what were they reformatted?

As there are creators and builders, there are destroyers and killers, and the main thing here is to keep the balance. It should be noted that wars, famines, and various kinds of disasters came often from the countries of "crusader" origin when peace and order flourished in the other half of the Islamic world.







You reap what you sow - despite internal problems related to new laws for which now it is a question of survival of farmers in the country, discrimination, racism, extremism and all sorts of other manifestations, France continues to conduct separatist activities in the structures of power. Although there are still many Armenian lobbyists around the world, they have tempered their ardour towards Azerbaijan, as some have suddenly realised that it is better to shake the outstretched hand of a neighbour than to play Russian roulette.

It has become known that several Armenian lobbyists in France - Anne Hidalgo, Bruno Retailleau, Xavier Bertrand, Valérie Pecresse, Carole Delga, Michel Rubirola, Michel Delafosse, and Jeanne Barseghian - have signed a joint appeal against the organisation of COP29 in Azerbaijan.

It is not the first time Azerbaijan has faced such anti-Azerbaijani, Islamophobic statements from French officials. We are well aware of some of the personalities who, back in the summer, clung to the defence line of Armenia and their separatist clan. Having pulled off the idea of a blockade of Lachin road, they (French officials) forced the world community to believe in the idea of blockade not by Armenia, but by Azerbaijan. In the end, we remember how everything ended, the failure of delivery of weapons for the separatist clan under the guise of "humanitarian aid", the failure of the blockade of two roads, and the failure of forced "starvation" of the Armenian people.







After the completion of the anti-terrorist operation, Azerbaijan exploring the liberated territories from the separatists found a huge amount of weapons and ammunition of different calibre and range. This amount of weapons found in Garabagh is commensurate with waging a war lasting two years. How did it get there? Who was interested in the conflict? At this point, we can see who the "hydras" are.

Groups from the French "hydras", mayors and public figures, made an absurd appeal to protest against the decision to hold the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Azerbaijan in 2024. What does this mean? It means that the French have taken offence, and they are no longer being stroked on the head by their masters, and they will continue to pressurise Azerbaijan, but again with failure. The French may be furious that Armenia has taken the path of peace, making a step towards signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. The French make no secret of the fact that they will continue to arm Armenia, perhaps through Armenia and Ukraine, in confrontation with Russia.

But no matter how hard the French try, they are doing more than enough at home. Digging a hole for someone else, and they fell into it themselves. Bedbugs, Rats, rubbish, crime, and it all continues to grow in the French capital. What's the most frequently asked question bothering French people on Google? "How to get rid of bedbugs", not Azerbaijan, not Armenia, but bedbugs. Consequently, the increasing influx of migrants into the country (Paris) will follow the increase of all disasters, as migrants do not walk and swim 400-1000 km distances to get to France by themselves. They need migrants to create disasters inside the country.

France continues to receive punches from Azerbaijan, and all in fairness and without propaganda. Among the signatories of the statements, is Valerie Pecresse, who was once a candidate for the presidency of France, who two years ago illegally entered Garabagh and met in Khankandi with the separatist clan (Araik Harutyunyan and David Babayan) in the representative office of "Francophonie". Armenia was the first to support COP29 in Azerbaijan, on the way to achieving peace between neighbours, and other countries responded and eventually agreed to hold a forum on climate change and the fight against it in Azerbaijan.

France, which shouted about the "Armenian genocide", and the famine, and which continues to arm Armenia, remains content with the achievement of awarding the title of "honourable citizen of Paris" to several Garabagh Armenians.







The French will continue to conduct anti-Azerbaijani propaganda on par with anti-Islamic propaganda, as the "crusader" clans need a conflict on religious grounds where believers in Islam and those who profess it will be in the crosshairs. The war in the Middle East provoked anti-Islamic and anti-Semitic rallies all over the world, and according to statistics, countries with a large influx of migrants are "crusader" countries. Although France continues to exert imaginary pressure on Azerbaijan, it will soon be preoccupied with the internal problems of the country from the consequences of their decisions.

Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen its positions at all levels and will continue to seek truth and justice for the oppressed peoples from the consequences of France's colonial policy.