Abbas Ganbay
The growing conflicts around the world have reached a tipping
point. According to statistics, 186 conflicts around the world have
been engaged to date, exceeding its norm for 30 years. Cut off one
head of the hydra, and two will appear in its place. This
formulation can be attributed to those countries and coalitions
headed by these "hydras".
Many people ask questions about the origin of all the troubles
on Earth, having received the answer to the first two questions,
stopping in a daze, not reaching the rest. The same applies to
countries and states, many of which in ancient times were
reformatted to suit their needs. By whom and for what were they
reformatted?
As there are creators and builders, there are destroyers and
killers, and the main thing here is to keep the balance. It should
be noted that wars, famines, and various kinds of disasters came
often from the countries of "crusader" origin when peace and order
flourished in the other half of the Islamic world.
You reap what you sow - despite internal problems related to new
laws for which now it is a question of survival of farmers in the
country, discrimination, racism, extremism and all sorts of other
manifestations, France continues to conduct separatist activities
in the structures of power. Although there are still many Armenian
lobbyists around the world, they have tempered their ardour towards
Azerbaijan, as some have suddenly realised that it is better to
shake the outstretched hand of a neighbour than to play Russian
roulette.
It has become known that several Armenian lobbyists in France -
Anne Hidalgo, Bruno Retailleau, Xavier Bertrand, Valérie Pecresse,
Carole Delga, Michel Rubirola, Michel Delafosse, and Jeanne
Barseghian - have signed a joint appeal against the organisation of
COP29 in Azerbaijan.
It is not the first time Azerbaijan has faced such
anti-Azerbaijani, Islamophobic statements from French officials. We
are well aware of some of the personalities who, back in the
summer, clung to the defence line of Armenia and their separatist
clan. Having pulled off the idea of a blockade of Lachin road, they
(French officials) forced the world community to believe in the
idea of blockade not by Armenia, but by Azerbaijan. In the end, we
remember how everything ended, the failure of delivery of weapons
for the separatist clan under the guise of "humanitarian aid", the
failure of the blockade of two roads, and the failure of forced
"starvation" of the Armenian people.
After the completion of the anti-terrorist operation, Azerbaijan
exploring the liberated territories from the separatists found a
huge amount of weapons and ammunition of different calibre and
range. This amount of weapons found in Garabagh is commensurate
with waging a war lasting two years. How did it get there? Who was
interested in the conflict? At this point, we can see who the
"hydras" are.
Groups from the French "hydras", mayors and public figures, made
an absurd appeal to protest against the decision to hold the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change in Azerbaijan in 2024. What does this
mean? It means that the French have taken offence, and they are no
longer being stroked on the head by their masters, and they will
continue to pressurise Azerbaijan, but again with failure. The
French may be furious that Armenia has taken the path of peace,
making a step towards signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. The
French make no secret of the fact that they will continue to arm
Armenia, perhaps through Armenia and Ukraine, in confrontation with
Russia.
But no matter how hard the French try, they are doing more than
enough at home. Digging a hole for someone else, and they fell into
it themselves. Bedbugs, Rats, rubbish, crime, and it all continues
to grow in the French capital. What's the most frequently asked
question bothering French people on Google? "How to get rid of
bedbugs", not Azerbaijan, not Armenia, but bedbugs. Consequently,
the increasing influx of migrants into the country (Paris) will
follow the increase of all disasters, as migrants do not walk and
swim 400-1000 km distances to get to France by themselves. They
need migrants to create disasters inside the country.
France continues to receive punches from Azerbaijan, and all in
fairness and without propaganda. Among the signatories of the
statements, is Valerie Pecresse, who was once a candidate for the
presidency of France, who two years ago illegally entered Garabagh
and met in Khankandi with the separatist clan (Araik Harutyunyan
and David Babayan) in the representative office of "Francophonie".
Armenia was the first to support COP29 in Azerbaijan, on the way to
achieving peace between neighbours, and other countries responded
and eventually agreed to hold a forum on climate change and the
fight against it in Azerbaijan.
France, which shouted about the "Armenian genocide", and the
famine, and which continues to arm Armenia, remains content with
the achievement of awarding the title of "honourable citizen of
Paris" to several Garabagh Armenians.
The French will continue to conduct anti-Azerbaijani propaganda
on par with anti-Islamic propaganda, as the "crusader" clans need a
conflict on religious grounds where believers in Islam and those
who profess it will be in the crosshairs. The war in the Middle
East provoked anti-Islamic and anti-Semitic rallies all over the
world, and according to statistics, countries with a large influx
of migrants are "crusader" countries. Although France continues to
exert imaginary pressure on Azerbaijan, it will soon be preoccupied
with the internal problems of the country from the consequences of
their decisions.
Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen its positions at all
levels and will continue to seek truth and justice for the
oppressed peoples from the consequences of France's colonial
policy.
