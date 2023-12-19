King Follows Up On Progress Of Economic Vision Implementation In Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Amman - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday followed up on the progress of implementing energy projects under the Economic Modernisation Vision.

Speaking at a meeting with energy officials attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty stressed the importance of constantly updating Jordan's investment map for the mining sector and promoting it effectively through the Ministry of Investment to attract investors and provide companies with updated information, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King called for a clear timeline to turn the signed memoranda of understanding into exploitation contracts, noting the need for a plan to utilise available gas resources for the benefit of various economic sectors.

Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh spoke about the main initiatives that have been completed, including the national mining strategy, the statement said.



The minister also highlighted mining areas in Jordan included under memoranda of understanding and cooperation, as well as new basalt and silica projects, oil and gas exploration, and green hydrogen plans.



Jordan Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Khaled Toukan highlighted the Jordanian Uranium Project and progress in uranium exploration and mining.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.



