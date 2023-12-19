Zelensky: One Million Drones Will Be Produced In Ukraine Next Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says that one million drones will be produced in Ukraine next year.

He said this at the final press conference, Ukrinform reports.

"I am positive about increasing the production of drones, and the creation of special units, and there should be a special drone management infrastructure. As for production, we will make a million drones next year. We will make a million. We will do everything to make it happen, and I know that it will happen," Zelensky said.