CBE Supports Banking Services, Products For Customers With Disabilities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has facilitated access to banking services and products for people with disabilities, in line with Egypt's Vision 2030 for sustainable development. Operating banks in the Egyptian market have organized activities and events to improve financial literacy and promote banking services and products. These activities and events were part of the Day for Persons of Determination, held in December every year by the CBE, in sync with the“International Day of Persons with Disabilities – IDPD”.

For this occasion, and following the CBE's regulations issued on September 30, 2021, the banking sector has provided the necessary support for adapting the infrastructure to suit people with disabilities. The number of branches equipped to serve this segment of customers increased to 848 branches or 18% of the total branch network. ATMs with features supporting persons of determination reached 4950 machines, or 22% of the total number of ATMs distributed throughout governorates, exceeding the ratio stipulated by the CBE (10%).

Moreover, 7060 banking staff have been trained in sign language to handle hearing and speech-impaired customers, while issuing the account opening forms in Braille, and accepting signature stamps and fingerprints as an alternative to the regular signature for all banking procedures.

Banks have also set up a single window system for people with disabilities to ensure their quick and easy access to banking services. Various technological and digital solutions have been implemented, while modifying the internal policies and procedures to suit the needs of people with disabilities, according to international best practices.

As part of the CBE's strategic partnership with ministries and relevant entities, some banks hosted the“Diarna” exhibition to give exhibitors with disabilities the chance to display their handicraft and artwork products at their headquarters and main premises, under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Solidarity. Banks also reached out to people with disabilities in Egyptian governorates and remote areas, in cooperation with the National Council for Human Rights (NCHR) and civil society organizations.

These efforts have led to doubling the number of banks equipped for people with disabilities in 2023. CBE reaffirms its commitment to promote and support financial inclusion for all society segments, in collaboration with all the relevant parties and within the framework of Egypt's Vision 2030.