Jaipur: Russian Tourist Faces Harassment At Petrol Pump, Police Take Action (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent incident in Jaipur, a Russian tourist encountered harassment at a petrol pump, accompanied by an Indian friend known as 'On Road Indian' on YouTube. The episode unfolded while an employee was refilling petrol in their two-wheeler. This entire encounter was captured on camera by the YouTuber, who began filming when he noticed inappropriate behavior towards his Russian companion, Viktoriia, seated behind him.

The recorded footage, shared on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter), showcases the content creator confronting the petrol pump employees about the incident. He demanded the presence of their manager, stressing the worker's inappropriate physical contact with Viktoriia.

Viktoriia shared that while she initially dismissed the touching, it became evident after it persisted. The YouTuber questioned the staff, pondering if a mere apology could rectify the situation. Simultaneously, the employee denied any intentional action and offered an apology.

Following this, the tourist suggested filing a police complaint. Law enforcement arrived, and the vlogger explained the situation. The police officer urged the man to apologize, which he did. Viktoriia also requested recording the employee's details for future reference.

The content creator recounted that the incident occurred on November 7 during a stop at a fuel station after dining at a nearby restaurant. However, technical issues delayed the release of the video, as the Rajasthan tour footage was corrupted. Despite the delay, efforts were made to recover the footage, expressing regret over the unfortunate incident.

The documented incident serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing such behavior and the need to create a safe environment for tourists, emphasizing the significance of respecting personal boundaries and prompt action against harassment.