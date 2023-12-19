China's Huawei To Train Iraq's CMC On Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The President of Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) , Dr. Ali Al-Mouyad, has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Chinese company Huawei in the field of cybersecurity and capacity building.

According to a statement from CMC, the agreement aims to foster collaboration, mutual innovation, knowledge exchange, and training development in cybersecurity for government entities in Iraq.

Huawei will support the authority based on its expertise in cybersecurity, systematically enhancing the capabilities of government officials. The CMC says it remains open to partnerships with technology companies for skill development in cybersecurity.

Several countries have banned products and services from Huawei in recent years due to concerns over security.

(Source: CMC)