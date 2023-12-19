The Tribute Collectiontm Accessory Line Launched For Horse Lovers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo: Selections from The Tribute Collection, L-R: Dreamers & Schemers® Tribute CollectionTM All-Purpose English Saddle Pad; Myra Canvas Hairon Tote Bag; Brumate® ReHydration 25 oz Bottle; Tucker Tweed EquestrianTM James River Carry All.

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for holiday gifts, Tribute® Superior Equine Nutrition is proud to introduce The Tribute CollectionTM, a new line of equestrian-inspired pieces for the passionate horse lover. With the same emphasis on quality and attention to detail put into every horse's personalized diet, the company is excited to offer exclusive accessories for horse lovers everywhere. A couple times of year, a new drop of hand-curated items will be dropped, with limited quantities of each, so devotees can enjoy exclusive products that fit their lifestyles. Items include custom Tucker Tweed EquestrianTM, Myra bags, special edition wild rags, Brumate® drinkware, and much more. The Tribute CollectionTM can be perused and purchased at collections/tribute-collection .About Tribute:Tribute® Superior Equine Nutrition is a nutrition company dedicated to people passionate about their horses, and their legacy has been built upon the promise to provide the best equine nutrition and customer experience.All Tribute® feeds are manufactured in ionophore-free facilities to provide safe and consistent nutrition. The products are formulated by Ph.D. nutritionists and are fully fortified and balanced for optimum performance. All ingredients and every finished product are inspected to ensure that every customer receives the very best horse feed, or their money back.

Bonnie Brannigan

Tribute® Superior Equine Nutrition

+1 419-294-3838 ext. 248

