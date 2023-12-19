Ukraine's Defense Forces Stop All Russian Attacks On Luhansk Region's Makiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops made several attempts to launch the offensive near the Luhansk region's Makiivka, but all enemy attacks were stopped by Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The relevant statement was made by Luhansk Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Luhansk Regional Military Administration Head Artem Lysohor, due to the adverse weather conditions, the enemy's use of aircraft was again complicated. At the same time, Russians pay little attention to armored vehicle losses.

The enemy was extensively shelling Nevske and Bilohorivka with mortars and artillery.

In Pryvillia, which is situated near Lysychansk, barely any civilians left. According to Lysohor, the town was abandoned. Last time people could use power supply services there in spring 2022. Empty houses are occupied by Russian troops. Locals are complaining that, due to a large number of Russians, it is dangerous to appear on the streets.

Russian occupiers announced the so-called 'reconstruction plan' for Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne – the settlements which had been most affected by Russian attacks. The 12-year plan includes 20 buildings in Lysychansk, 98 in Rubizhne and a little more than 100 in Sievierodonetsk.

Meanwhile, according to Luhansk Regional Military Administration, over 3,000 apartment blocks alone were damaged across the Luhansk region.

