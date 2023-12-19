Azerbaijan Mentioned In Korean Radio Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan was mentioned in the radio program "People of the
World" by the media company "Unification Media Group" (UMG) of the
Republic of Korea, Azernews reports.
According to information provided by the State Committee for
Work with Diaspora, Rahil Ahmadova, an active member of the
Azerbaijani community, greeted the viewers of the program in
Azerbaijani. He pointed out that when he came to this country as a
student in 2008 through the "Korea State Scholarship Program," he
often encountered the words of residents: "I didn't know there was
a country called Azerbaijan; this is the first time I'm hearing
it." Now, he sees that more and more Koreans recognise our
motherland and are happy about it.
Our compatriot gave information about the ancient history,
geography, rich cultural heritage, and Garabagh war of Azerbaijan
in 40 minutes. He said that he is originally from the Karabakh
region of Azerbaijan, that he became a forced refugee in his native
land when he was 4 years old as a result of the Armenian
occupation, and that he was very happy with the news of the
liberation of our lands from occupation and the restoration of the
territorial integrity of our country. To demonstrate the beauty of
Azerbaijani music, he presented the songs "Bayatilar" and "Give Me
Back My Love" to radio viewers.
It should be noted that after finishing the first year at the
Azerbaijan University of Languages, Rahil Ahmadova, who continued
her studies in Korea, has been living in this country for 15 years.
He graduated from Keimyung University with a bachelor's degree and
from Kyungpook National University with a master's degree. He
worked for various local companies and the Embassy of the Republic
of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Korea. During the 44-day Patriotic
War, he actively participated in conveying the fair position of our
country and the truths of Karabakh to the local community. At
present, it is working in the direction of widely promoting
Azerbaijan in Korea and improving the welfare of foreigners living
in this country. For this purpose, together with the Ministry of
Justice of Korea and the Seoul municipality, it implements projects
and makes presentations on Azerbaijan in various schools and
universities.
In October of this year, she was awarded the "1st Multicultural
Awards" by the Korean Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.
