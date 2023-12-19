Arshad Warsi Celebrates 20 Years Of ‘Munnabhai MBBS’, Shares Incident From Recent Shoot With Sanju Baba

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actor Arshad Warsi, who recently narrated the streaming series 'Choona', is celebrating 20 years of his iconic film 'Munnabhai MBBS'. The actor shared a recent incident when he and Sanjay Dutt shot for a project and the whole unit was just in awe of them as they donned their iconic costumes of Munna and Circuit.

Arshad's character of Circuit has become a cult over the years and sets the biggest example of friendship goals as his chemistry with Munna is the stuff of legends. One could even feel a void when Munna and Circuit have a misunderstanding in 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', and the scene where Munna reluctantly says sorry to Circuit brings tears in everyone's eyes.

Walking down the memory lane, Arshad said: "I cannot believe it has been 2 decades. Circuit is a very special character for me, it is very close to my heart."

The actor also took to his Instagram to share an image from 'Munnabhai MBBS' as he wrote in the caption,“20 years, wow, seems like yesterday... I thank you all for loving Munna & Circuit so much.”

He even shared an incident: "After many years we went back on the sets of a project and it was shocking, the whole unit could not believe it, they wanted to take pictures with us because we were in our costumes as Munna and Circuit.”

“It was flattering to see the new young generation and the old ones identify with us and take pictures. Guess, that's the magic this movie has created,” he added.

--IANS

aa/kvd