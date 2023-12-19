Tamil Nadu Floods: Kollywood Celebs Mari Selvaraj, Santhosh Narayanan Share Emotional Posts, Request Aid

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following the flooding in Tamil Nadu, director Mari Selvaraj and music composer Santhosh Narayanan posted heartfelt messages on social media. They urged the Tamil Nadu government to address the problem and find a long-term solution. They also discussed the present situation in places like Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, and Chembur, as well as the necessity for quick rescue efforts.

Following significant rains over the previous day, villages, towns, roads, and highways in numerous parts of southern Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, resemble rivers in spate. On December 18, Tamil director and screenwriter Mari Selvaraj shared a statement on his X account outlining the current situation in Tamil Nadu's flood-affected counties. He even urged that the government conduct emergency rescue efforts.

He wrote, "South Tamil Nadu is caught in an unprecedented calamity. Tuticorin district is completely cut off. All the ponds around the villages are broken. The condition of all the irrigated villages east of Srivaikunda is very alarming. Rescue vehicles could not enter any of the boats. Such is the speed of the flood (sic)."

He continued, "Adinathapuram, Chembur, Karayadiyur, Pillamaitur, Convengedur, Kallamparai, Temankulam, Manathi, Rajapati, Kuruvatur, Kurumpur, Kuttakarai, Tenthiriperai Melagadamba, more than twenty villages like this could not be contacted. All these villages are agricultural field villages between the river and the pond, considering this, I request that rescue operations be carried out in some way as soon as possible.@CMOTamilnadu @Udhaystalin @KanimozhiDMK #Thothukudi (sic)."

Santhosh Narayanan, who has written music for films such as 'Jigarthanda Double X,' 'Chithha,' and 'Dasara,' among others, also posted an emotional message on his X Twitter. His post read, "The current scenario and forecast of rain in and around Tamil Nadu is so devastating. The visuals coming out of South TN are heartbreaking. Pray for the safety of all our dear brothers and sisters who are affected. Hope we get together and find a rapid long-term solution. #TNRains (sic)."

Meanwhile, the temple town of Tiruchendur, also located in Thoothukudi district, had unusually severe rains ranging from 62 cm to 69 cm, according to news agency PTI. According to an IMD bulletin, some areas received more than 50 cm of rain, including Manjolai in Tirunelveli district (55 cm) and Gundar Dam in Tenkasi district (51 cm).