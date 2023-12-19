US Secretary of Defense declares operation to address security challenges in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

(MENAFN) On Monday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin unveiled a new US-led operation aimed at addressing the "security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden." This initiative comes in response to recent attacks by Houthi forces on commercial marine traffic in the region.



“I am announcing the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an important new multinational security initiative under the umbrella of the Combined Maritime Forces and the leadership of its Task Force 153, which focuses on security in the Red Sea,” Austin stated in a declaration.



Austin, who was in the area for gatherings with high-ranking Israeli representatives to talk over the Israel-Gaza conflict, declared that nations “must come together to tackle the challenge posed by this non-state actor launching ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at merchant vessels from many nations lawfully transiting international waters.” The multinational operation comprises the participation of several countries, including the UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, as well as Spain.



“The recent escalation in reckless Houthi attacks originating from Yemen threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners, and violates international law,” Austin noted. “The Red Sea is a critical waterway that has been essential to freedom of navigation and a major commercial corridor that facilitates international trade.”

MENAFN19122023000045015839ID1107623433