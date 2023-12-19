Right-wing German group gains legendary triumph

(MENAFN) In a historic turn of events, Germany's right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has achieved a groundbreaking victory by winning its first mayoral election in the Saxon town of Pirna. This triumph comes less than two weeks after regional authorities officially designated the AfD as an "extremist" party, adding a layer of significance to the electoral outcome.



The AfD has been experiencing a surge in support among German voters in recent months, coinciding with record-low approval ratings for all three parties in the country's ruling 'traffic light' coalition. In the mayoral election, AfD candidate Tim Lochner secured 38.5 percent of the vote in the second round held on Sunday, surpassing the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) contender Kathrin Dollinger-Knuth, who garnered 31.4 percent.



Lochner had previously secured 33 percent of the vote in the first round of polling on November 26. However, with none of the candidates obtaining the absolute majority required for an outright victory, the election proceeded to a second round. Notably, two initial contenders withdrew from the race before the second round, endorsing Dollinger-Knuth. Despite additional support from the Green and Left parties in the December vote, it proved insufficient to propel the CDU into first place.



AfD co-leader Alice Weidel hailed Lochner's victory as "historic" in a post on social media. Ralf Thiele of the Free Voters party, who came in third with 30.1 percent of the vote, remarked on a "countrywide trend" indicating the AfD's increasing strength.



The outcome has prompted mixed reactions, with the Green party branch in Saxony expressing dismay and the Left party calling for "all democratic parties" to unite against the AfD. The AfD's historic mayoral win in Pirna adds a new dimension to Germany's political landscape, underscoring the party's growing influence amid a shifting political climate.





