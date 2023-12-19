Filipino Politicians, Business Leaders, Scholars Call For Dialogue Over South China Sea Situations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, Dec 19 (NNN-PNA) – Some politicians, business leaders and scholars in the Philippines, have expressed their views that the maritime issues do not comprise the sum-total of relations between the Philippines and China, and called on the two sides to strengthen dialogue and consultation.

Philippine Foreign Undersecretary, Jesus Domingo, in an interview, noted, China is one of the most important economic and business partners of the Philippines, and that their economic and trade ties are“robust.”

“It is always good to take a deep breath, take a step back and look at the totality of our relationship,” Domingo said.

Maynard S. Ngu, Special Envoy of the President to China, for Trade, Investments and Tourism, said, he agrees that the maritime issues do not comprise the sum-total of bilateral relations, adding that, the two sides should continue to expand their common ground in such fields as economic and trade cooperation.

George Barcelon, President of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, the tensions in the South China Sea“have been hurting the private sector and the business operations between the two countries.”

“Any action that looks provocative is not healthy,” Barcelon said.“It is about time to say, wait a minute, let's sit down and talk for a while.”

Teresita Sy-Coson, Vice Chairperson of SM Investments Corp., said, the Philippines and China are neighbours facing each other across the sea, and they need to handle disputes through peaceful negotiations.

Lucio Blanco Pitlo, research fellow at the Philippine think tank Asia-Pacific Pathways to Progress Foundation, voiced his concern that,“the South China Sea tensions and disputes tend to dominate relations between the Philippines and China this year. And I think that is very regrettable.”

Anna Malindog-Uy, Vice President of the Manila-based think tank Asian Century Philippines Strategic Studies Institute, said, the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has achieved fruitful results, which have offered“a mix of opportunities and benefits for the Philippines.”

“Maintaining a balanced relationship with China is of strategic interest to the Philippines,” she said, adding that, diplomatic and economic engagements are part of this balance, and disrupting them could have consequences.

Rigoberto Tiglao, former spokesperson and head of presidential office for former Philippine President, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, said in his opinion article published by the Manila Times last week that, Philippine President, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos should make changes to the current foreign policy.

“It will be not just the biggest mistake of his presidency, but our country's most colossally destructive policy ever, blocking our growth and even worsening poverty,” he said.– NNN-PNA

