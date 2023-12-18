Jordan At War Against Drugs On Behalf Of Region - Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan is fighting a war on behalf of regional countries on its northern border against "drugs militias" that are supported by some regional powers, Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin said on Monday.

In press remarks, Mubaidin said that the Kingdom is witnessing a series of smuggling attempts of weapons and drugs using new methods, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister stressed that Jordan, since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis, warned of the smugglers' attempts from the southern borders to "flood Jordan and other regional counties with narcotics".

Mubaidin said that the smugglers are not small groups but a "network of smugglers and organised militias supported by various powers that aim at destroying neighbouring countries with drugs".

"This war is ongoing and Jordan is fighting it on behalf of the entire region," he said, warning of the dangers of narcotics on the social security and peace.

Mubaidin also commended the role of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) and other security agencies in fighting drug smuggling on the Kingdom's northern border.

Also on Monday, Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi said that the JAF personnel are defending the security and stability of the Kingdom on the northern border, stressing support to JAF and other security bodies in their efforts to defend the country, according to Petra.



