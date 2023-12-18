Tutorabc Welcomes Dartmouth's Tuck School Of Business For Their First-Ever Visit To Taiwan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TutorABC hosted a group of students and professors from one of America's premier MBA programs, the Dartmouth Tuck School Business.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TutorABC , the world's number one platform for learning English and Chinese online, proudly hosted a group of students and professors from one of America's premier MBA programs, the Dartmouth Tuck School of Business. This visit was part of the Tuck Global Opportunities (TuckGO) Program, which aims to help its MBA students develop a global mindset and leadership skills across different cultures, economies, and industries.Dartmouth's Tuck MBA Program's First-Ever Trip to TaiwanThis is the program's first ever trip to Taiwan, which included over 25 MBA students and professors from Tuck, who embarked on a 10-day educational journey across the country. Their itinerary included visits to renowned organizations such as TutorABC, TSMC, Foxconn, Google, Uber, as well as various biotech and tech startups. This immersive experience allowed the students to gain valuable insights into Taiwan's vibrant business landscape and its impact on the global economy.TutorABC's CEO Shares His ExperiencesTutorABC's Co-Chairman and CEO Samuel Yang conducted a special seminar for the students where he shared his inspirational journey, having transitioned from a career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch to leading TutorABC. He offered valuable career advice and insights into Taiwan's dynamic business environment, enriching the students' understanding of the intersection of finance, technology, and education.Strategic Insights for TutorABC's Global ExpansionAdditionally, the seminar concentrated on formulating strategies for TutorABC's global expansion. Students and professors collaborated closely, offering valuable insights and recommendations, with a special focus on expanding TutorABC's Chinese language courses tailored for the U.S. market. The session also highlighted the continued importance and increasing demand for language learning, particularly in Chinese, in our interconnected world.A Commitment to Fostering Global PerspectiveThis historic visit to Taiwan underscores Tuck's commitment to nurturing global perspectives and greater engagement with Taiwan. Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business achieved global acclaim in 2023, securing the #3 ranking by Bloomberg Businessweek and the #6 ranking by Forbes Magazine.│About TutorABC│TutorABC is a global leading online education platform, established in 2004, specializing in providing comprehensive English, Chinese, test preparation, and study abroad services for individuals and businesses. With a mission to enhance the quality of life through lifelong learning, TutorABC collaborates with world-renowned educational institutions such as Disney, Oxford, Cambridge, Barron's, and Kaplan. The platform features robust AI matching technology, 100% internationally certified teachers, and professional teaching materials, offering flexible, high-quality, and personalized courses. TutorABC Study Abroad collaborates with over 400 universities globally, providing a wide range of degree options and substantial scholarships to help students achieve their dreams of studying abroad.│About Tuck School of Business│Founded in 1900, Tuck School of Business has over a century of history and is located in New Hampshire. As one of the three major professional schools under Dartmouth College, Tuck is the world's first graduate school of management and a pioneer in modern MBA programs, consistently ranking among the top business schools in the United States.

