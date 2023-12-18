One Piece Star Iñaki Godoy Joins Star-Studded Guest List At Middle East Film & Comic Con 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



One Piece star to join Temuera Morrison, Frank Welker, Peter Cullen, Troy Baker and well-known Comic Creators Mark Brooks, Stephen Segovia, Steve McNiven, Carlo Pagulayan and Mikel Janin. Fans can now book hotel packages to attend Middle East Film & Comic Con 2024.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), the region's largest pop culture festival, has announced Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy – the star of the hit Netflix series One Piece – as the latest celebrity guest to join its star-studded lineup for 2024.

Iñaki, who plays Monkey D. Luffy in the live-action adaptation of the anime about the Straw Hat Pirates searching for the One Piece treasure, led the series to become one of the biggest trending shows on global streaming this year. The actor will be making his way to the convention in Abu Dhabi, being held from 9 – 11 February 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The charismatic 20-year-old has not only helped Netflix debunk several of the stereotypes around anime adaptations with Season 1 of One Piece but has also emerged on the global stage as an immensely gifted actor who also nurtures strong ambitions to be a director and writer in the future. Iñaki was chosen by One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda, himself during the auditions of the series, and the actor will be sharing his experience of the effort and the enormous emotions that went into his debut in One Piece with the audience in Abu Dhabi – an experience that has completely transformed his life.

Iñaki will be part of an all-star celebrity guest line-up of the 2024 edition of Middle East Film & Comic Con – joining Frank Welker, the voice behind Transformers, Megatron, Garfield and Scooby Doo. Joining Frank is Peter Cullen, the voice actors behind Transformers, Optimus Prime; besides Temuera Morrison, the man behind the iconic Star Wars character Boba Fett and the only star to portray both Boba and Jango Fett in the intergalactic franchise; Troy Baker, the American voice actor and musician, best known for his role as Joel in The Last of Us video game. The line-up will also include comic creators Mark Brooks, Carlo Pagulayan Stephen Segovia. Steve McNiven and Mikel Janin.

Boasting a stupendous 12-year legacy of celebrating film, TV, sci-fi, anime, manga, gaming, comics and collectibles, the convention is held in strategic partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

In 2024, it aims to create the ultimate fan experience in the UAE capital with fans spoilt by an abundance of attractions – ranging from Meet the Stars, where visitors can meet celebrities and create memories of a lifetime; the Comic Creators Club, where avid fans can get commissions; the Artist Alley featuring local and regional emerging and established artists showcasing and selling their latest work; and the Gaming Arena, where enthusiasts can level up with the latest challenges in gaming.

Fans from across the region looking to elevate their MEFCC experience and enjoy seamless visits to the convention can avail an exciting range of discounted stay offers from MEFCC partner hotels. The convention has teamed up with HotelMap and hotels in Abu Dhabi that are in close proximity of the venue to help fans enjoy the best experience while attending MEFCC. Fans booking their stay through MEFCC partner hotels will receive fantastic benefits such as best discounted rates, closest possible rooms to convention venue at ADNEC, the opportunity to geek out and make new friends with other Middle East Film & Comic Con attendees and enjoy the Ultimate Abu Dhabi experience.

About Middle East Film & Comic Con:

Middle East Film and Comic Con will return to Abu Dhabi from 9 – 11 February 2024 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, UAE. Returning for its 12th edition and hosting over 35,000 fans, the event has grown to become the region's largest popular culture festival. Offering a mix of international and regional entertainment and brands from Film, TV, Sci-Fi, Anime, Manga, Gaming, Comics and Collectibles – it's the ultimate destination for a fun and action-packed weekend out. Fans can meet celebrities, shop exclusive merchandise, watch film previews and screenings, take part in creative workshops, compete in gaming tournaments and cosplay competitions and geek out with the community!

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

About Informa Connect:

Informa Connect is a division of Informa plc, a global business that is listed on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 100. Informa plc. has a network of trusted brands in specialist markets across more than 30 countries with 11,000+ colleagues. Informa Connect is a live events and digital platform specialist connecting individuals and professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Our purpose is to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of powerful brands, we work with businesses and professionals in specialist markets, providing the connections, intelligence and opportunities that help customers grow, do business, make breakthroughs and take better informed decisions. Operating major branded events in Finance, Biotech & Pharma and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.