Anti-PTI Coalition Emerges As JUI Initiates Seat Adjustments With Major Parties In KP

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a significant development, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has kickstarted a new political alignment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to form an anti-PTI coalition.

The JUI has embarked on seat adjustment talks with four prominent parties in the province, signaling the creation of an alliance to counter the influence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The move follows Maulana Fazl ur Rehman's decision to explore seat adjustments during a recent meeting with PML-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, resulting in two subsequent rounds of talks between JUI and the Muslim League-N.

Sources reveal that the Muslim League-N has presented its demands, seeking support on 30 provincial and 9 national assembly seats. However, a final decision on these demands is still pending.

According to Abdul Jalil Jan, the spokesperson for JUI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the party maintains an open-door policy for political forces, and the conclusive position regarding seat adjustment with the Muslim League-N will be determined shortly.

JUI has also submitted the names of its candidates for 99 provincial assembly and 39 national assembly seats in the administrative districts of the province to the central organization, which will have the ultimate authority on seat adjustment decisions.

Meanwhile, other major parties, including the People's Party, Awami National Party, and Qaumi Watan Party, have initiated discussions on seat adjustments with JUI. A delegation from the Awami National Party, led by Provincial President Amil Wali Khan, met with JUI Provincial Amir Senator Atta-ur-Rehman to discuss political unity and affirm cooperation for plans.

With JUI in the final stages of seat adjustments with PML-N and ongoing negotiations with three additional parties, it is evident that JUI is spearheading an anti-PTI alliance in the province. This alliance, starting with strategic seat adjustments, is poised to play a crucial role in the post-election government formation.

In a recent visit to Peshawar, former President Asif Ali Zardari endorsed unity with all parties but emphatically ruled out any collaboration with PTI, reinforcing the commitment to the emerging anti-PTI coalition.