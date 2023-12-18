Lebanon's Challenges Demand Political Elite To Act Responsibly: Shoukry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry received a phone call from Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French president's envoy to Lebanon, on Monday.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Shoukry discussed the joint efforts of the five-party committee on Lebanon, which comprises Egypt, France, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, and stressed the need to intensify efforts to ensure stability in all parts of Lebanon.

Shoukry reiterated Egypt's support and solidarity with Lebanon in these critical circumstances.

He said the serious challenges facing Lebanon require the Lebanese political elite to take responsibility in a way that matches the multiple difficulties at various levels and ensures the realization of the brotherly Lebanese people's aspirations.

Le Drian affirmed his keenness to coordinate with Egypt on the Lebanese crisis and indicated his intention to continue and deepen this cooperation in the coming period. He also expressed his desire to visit Cairo as soon as possible, to have wide discussions on the current situation in Lebanon at all levels, and to exchange views on the latest developments.