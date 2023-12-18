411 Unearned Juicy Salaries

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

In 2010, the National Assembly had 81 advisors who earned a total of $1.9 million per year. Thirteen years later – without justification and results – he has 411 and the annual cost of this luxury is $14.4 million a year. But, what's the point of having more than 400 advisors if when they go to review a contract law, like that of the mining company, they are unable to see the 25 violations of the Constitution what does that text contain? And of advisors who do not seem to be of any use either are the 144 who are in the Comptroller General of the Republic, where the aforementioned contract law was ratified. In total, between the two institutions, there are 555 advisors, to which we must also add those of the Presidency of the Republic who read the mining contract in a jiffy, and which the president sanctioned so quickly that no one I doubt he signed it without even looking at it. This good-for-nothing advice must be dispensed with. These are millions of dollars wasted, but they can be saved, at least to show some fiscal discipline. It is inconceivable to have this number of advisors who help little or nothing, they only charge juicy salaries, but without earning them. – LA PRENSA, Dec. 18.