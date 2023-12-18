Kenya Alternative Lending Business Report 2023: Market Is Expected To Grow By 41.4% To Reach $347.8 Million In 2023 - Forecast To 2027

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN
Alternative lending market in Kenya is expected to grow by 41.4% on an annual basis to reach US$347.8 million in 2023.
Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Kenya remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 23.3% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$246.0 million in 2022 to reach US$802.8 million by 2027.
Embark on a detailed exploration of the alternative lending market with our latest report, dissecting key economic indicators to provide a holistic view of this dynamic landscape. Delve into the alternative lending market's expansive horizons, from overall market size and forecasts to granular analyses of end-user segments, diverse finance models, and payment instrument intricacies.
This report helps in navigating the nuanced relationships between payment instruments and lending models, offering a detailed breakdown of transaction dynamics. Uncover the multifaceted nature of loans, from personalized B2C offerings like payroll advances to strategic B2B solutions like lines of credit. Complementing these insights, delve into consumer attitudes and behaviors, decoding the impact of age, income, and gender on financial choices.
This report provides a thorough knowledge of alternative lending market dynamics, market size and forecast with more than 75+ KPIs. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.
Comprehensive Market Intelligence: This report offers a thorough scrutiny of the alternative lending market in Kenya, providing a deep dive into its size, growth potential, emerging trends, and key industry leaders. Investors and entrepreneurs can identify potential areas for market expansion, based on the payment instruments, finance models, and loan types covered in the report. Economic Indicators: Access to Kenya's economic indicators, including GDP, unbanked population, unemployment rate, and loan default rate, to empower your business with crucial data for market analysis and strategic planning. Industry Attractiveness Analysis: In-depth trend analyses for transaction value, average value, and transaction volume within the Kenya alternative lending sector. This information aids in assessing the industry's appeal and potential for growth. Strategic Segmentation Analysis: The report presents an extensive analysis of market segments based on financial models (P2P marketplace lending, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, debt-based securities, equity-based crowdfunding, real estate crowdfunding, and others), payment methods (cash, cheques, credit transfers, direct debits, debit cards, credit cards, and e-money) and end-users (consumers, businesses, and property). Growth Projections: The report contains future growth projections for the Kenya alternative lending market, classified by end-user, financial model, and payment instrument. These projections offer insights into areas with growth potential within various market segments, aiding your company in strategy alignment and informed decision-making. Loan Type Analysis: A thorough examination of loan types, including B2C Loans (Personal Loans, Payroll Advances, Home Improvement, Education/Student Loans, Point of Sale, Auto Loans, Medical Loans) and B2B Loans (Lines of Credit, Merchant Cash Advance, Invoice Factoring, Revenue Financing), offering valuable market insights. Consumer Attitude and Behaviour Analysis: Get a closer look at consumer behaviour and attitude, segmented by age, income, and gender, which can aid in developing targeted marketing and lending strategies.
Kenya Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types
B2C Loans Personal Loan Payroll Advance Home Improvement Education/Student Loans Point of Sale Auto Loans Medical Loans B2B Loans Lines of Credit Merchant Cash Advance Invoice Factoring Revenue Financing
Kenya Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
Kenya Economic Indicators
Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices Population Unbanked Population Unemployment Rate Loan Default Rate
Kenya Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast
Transaction Value Average Transaction Value Transaction Volume
Kenya Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User
End User - Business End User - Consumer
Kenya Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models
P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending P2P Marketplace Business Lending P2P Marketplace Property Lending Balance Sheet Consumer Lending Balance Sheet Business Lending Balance Sheet Property Lending Invoice Trading Debt Based Securities Equity Based Crowd Funding Real Estate Crowd funding
Kenya Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Kenya Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model
