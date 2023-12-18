Two Die In Accident In Rajiv Chowk Underpass In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 18 (IANS) A bike rider and an SUV driver died in an accident in the Rajiv Chowk underpass here on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

According to the police on Sunday night, they received information regarding an accident that took place in the underpass located on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

A police team reached the spot and found that the SUV crossed the divider and collided with a bike rider coming from the opposite direction. The police admitted the injured people to the hospital for further treatment.

"On Monday, the bike rider died due to the injuries sustained in the accident. The SUV driver also died during treatment in the hospital. There were three persons and two women in the vehicle, who are undergoing treatment," ACP, Crime, Varun Dahiya said.

The bike rider was identified as Suresh Chand, 55, a resident of Badshahpur while the SUV driver was identified as Vipin Yadav, 28, a resident of village Nakhdaula, Gurugram.

"On the complaint of the nephew of deceased Suresh Chand, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Civil Lines police station," police said.

