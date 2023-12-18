Caspian-European Union Green Energy Corridor Project Takes Place In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Today, the energy structures of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania,
and Hungary met at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baku within the
framework of the Caspian-European Union Green Energy Corridor
.
President of Azerenergo Baba Rzayev, Deputy Energy Minister
Elnur Sultanov, General Director of State Electric System of
Georgia Giorgi Gigineishvili, board member of Romanian company
Transelectrica Bogdan Toncescu and representative of Hungarian MVM
Group Robert Endreiter attended the meeting.
It should be noted that this event, organised by Azerenergo, was
held on December 17, 2022, in Bucharest within the framework of the
"Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of Development and
Transmission of green energy" signed by the Heads of State and
Government of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary.
According to the agreement, the main priority between the
parties was recognised as the transmission of green energy produced
by renewable energy sources to be created over and around the
Caspian Sea from Azerbaijan to Georgia, and from there by cable
line across the Black Sea to Romania and Hungary, and from there to
the European Union countries, thus creating a "Caspian-European
Union green energy corridor".
Five meetings of the Steering Committee for the implementation
of the agreement, consisting of responsible ministers from 4
countries, have already been held. At the last meeting held in
Budapest, as a next step, it was agreed to organise a meeting in
Baku to establish a joint venture between the transmission
structures.
In particular, the purpose of the December 18 event is to hold
the first working meeting between the responsible authorities of
the parties and to discuss legal and other practical aspects of the
project implementation.
At the meeting, there was a broad exchange of views on the
establishment of the joint venture and a roadmap for the
continuation of the project. A protocol on the agreement was
signed, and it was agreed to hold the next meeting in this format
in Georgia.
