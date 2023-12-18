General Staff Confirms Bugs Planted In Offices Of Cinc Zaluzhnyi, Staff Members

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During inspection, covert listening devices were discovered in the offices of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and staff members.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Yesterday, during a routine inspection of premises, the information retrieval equipment parts were discovered in one of sites,” the report states.

The bugs were planted in the offices intended to be used for working purposes by Zaluzhnyi and the staff members ensuring his activities.

“In order to establish the circumstances of this event, its consequences and the persons involved, the Security Service of Ukraine has been notified,” the General Staff added.

A reminder that, on Sunday, December 17, 2023, a number of Ukrainian mass media outlets reported on a covert listening device revealed in the offices of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi. The Security Service of Ukraine opened a corresponding criminal proceeding.