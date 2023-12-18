Non-governmental organizations in Georgia organizes pro-European Union march in capital city of Tbilis

(MENAFN) In a vibrant display of solidarity, non-governmental organizations in Georgia organized a pro-European Union march in the capital city of Tbilisi, just one week before the European Union's crucial decision on whether to grant the country candidacy status for membership. The event took place at Tbilisi's Europe Square, where demonstrators, including President Salome Zurabishvili, unfurled what organizers claimed to be the "largest flag in the world" – a massive 33-meter-long and 22-meter-wide European Union flag.



Leaders of the European Union are poised to discuss the formal inclusion of Tbilisi on the membership path and the initiation of accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova during the European Council meeting scheduled for December 14-15. President Zurabishvili expressed optimism about her country's candidacy prospects but voiced concerns over the potential influence of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has hinted at obstructing key decisions regarding Ukraine, a move that could impact Georgia's chances of obtaining candidate status.



President Zurabishvili highlighted the gravity of Orban's threats, emphasizing that his actions, possibly under the influence of Russia, could compel the European Union to deviate from decisions that align with a collective European future. She stressed the importance of moving towards shared freedom for Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova within the European space. Recent diplomatic efforts, including meetings between European Union chief Charles Michel and Prime Minister Orban, as well as discussions hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, have sought to ease tensions and break the deadlock over Ukraine.



Against the backdrop of Rustaveli Avenue, several hundred representatives from Georgian NGOs passionately participated in the march, beating drums, waving both European Union banners and Georgia's distinctive five-cross flags. The demonstration, aptly summed up by the chant "Hello Europe, goodbye Russia," underscored the country's aspirations for a European future and the shared values that bind Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova in their journey toward European Union membership.



As Georgia awaits the European Union's decision on its candidacy status, the pro-European demonstration serves as a powerful expression of the country's desire for integration into the European Union. The outcome of the European Council meeting will not only determine Georgia's future path but also carry implications for the broader geopolitical landscape, highlighting the delicate balance between aspirations for European integration and potential external influences.



