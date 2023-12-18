Dubai's RTA reveals aspiring USD435B digital strategy for 2023-2030

(MENAFN) Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a comprehensive digital strategy, spanning the period from 2023 to 2030, encompassing 82 projects and initiatives with a total budget of AED 1.6 billion (USD435 billion). The strategic plan is geared towards bolstering the authority's global leadership in digital transformation by leveraging data effectively and aligning with the emirate's directions, the RTA's strategic plan 2024-2030, and the Dubai Digital Strategy.



The core objectives of the plan include establishing a 100 percent flexible and scalable digital infrastructure, augmenting mobility through financial technology by 100 percent, elevating the digital adoption rate of RTA services to 95 percent, digitally empowering the authority's employees by 100 percent, and developing 50 use cases in the field of artificial intelligence. The strategy underscores a commitment to enhance cooperation with partners and institutions, fostering the implementation of projects that align with emerging technology trends.



Structured across seven-year implementation phases, the plan prioritizes digital transformation to swiftly achieve a positive impact. Notably, the strategy integrates 12 key performance indicators designed to assess progress, thereby reinforcing a commitment to the highest standards of quality and effectiveness in realizing the targeted goals.



In addition to advancing the RTA's technological capabilities, the strategy seeks to contribute to the broader digital landscape of Dubai, promoting synergy with the emirate's overarching digital vision. By embracing innovation and embracing a forward-looking approach, the RTA aims to play a pivotal role in shaping Dubai's digital future, emphasizing efficiency, accessibility, and the seamless integration of cutting-edge technologies within the transportation and infrastructure sector.

MENAFN18122023000045015682ID1107617390