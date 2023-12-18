US condemns North Korea`s actions regarding launching ballistic projectiles

(MENAFN) In a move escalating tensions in the region, North Korea conducted another long-range ballistic missile launch on Monday, further extending its record-breaking series of weapons tests throughout the year. The latest launch, featuring a solid-fuel-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), raised concerns about the potential capability of striking the United States, South Korea, and Japan.



South Korea's military swiftly condemned what it characterized as North Korea's "reckless provocations," emphasizing that Pyongyang would be held accountable for any consequences arising from its actions. An emergency National Security Council meeting underscored the serious threat posed to the peace and safety of the Korean peninsula and the international community.



The United States responded to the missile launch by reaffirming its commitment to the defense of Japan and South Korea. In a statement, the White House announced that United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had engaged with South Korea's National Security Office director Cho Taeyong and Gen Akiba Takeo of Japan. The White House condemned the test as a "flagrant violation of multiple United Nation Security Council resolutions."



The missile launch followed a test of a shorter-range missile the previous night, marking back-to-back launches in the midst of heightened tensions between North Korea and its United States-South Korean allies. South Korea's military reported that the long-range ballistic missile launched from the Pyongyang area covered a distance of 1,000KM before splashing down in the East Sea.



As the international community closely monitors these developments, the provocative actions by North Korea underscore the ongoing challenges in the region and the imperative for diplomatic efforts to address security concerns and maintain stability. The situation raises questions about the effectiveness of existing United Nation Security Council resolutions in deterring North Korea's weapons program and the broader implications for regional security.



