More Than ₴4.2 Million To Be Paid In Poltava Region To Rebuild Damaged Housing

In the Poltava region, 50 owners of damaged homes have been approved for state compensation of more than UAH 4.2 million.

Philip Pronin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Residents of the Poltava region whose homes were damaged by enemy air attacks will receive compensation from the state, region and communities. 77 people have applied for the eRecovery program. 50 owners of the damaged houses have been approved for state compensation totaling more than UAH 4.2 million," the statement said.

It is noted that 44 people have already received funds to restore their homes.

Relevant actions are coordinated with local governments. Special commissions have been set up in each community to confirm the facts of housing damage with the corresponding accrual of compensation. We also issued 18 refusals due to the established facts of submitting false information.

In the region, 16 communities have suffered damage to civilian infrastructure. Residential buildings were damaged in eight communities.

As reported, five communities in the Poltava region have joined the pilot project to provide social rehabilitation services for war veterans with disabilities and their families.