Longest Queues On Border With Poland - Over 2,000 Trucks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 2,050 trucks are queuing at the border with Poland to enter Ukraine.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko said this to Ukrinform.

"According to the Polish border guards, more than 2,000 trucks are waiting in the areas where the blockade continues: Shehyni - 1,000, Rava-Ruska - 500, Krakivets - 550," the spokesman stated.

The Yahodyn checkpoint is unblocked. Over the past day, more than 1,100 trucks crossed the border in this direction.

At the border with Slovakia, 580 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint as of this morning. The blocking of trucks traveling from Ukraine has temporarily ceased. In the morning, 800 trucks were registered in the e-queue to leave Ukraine.

On the border with Hungary, 160 trucks were waiting to enter Ukraine at the Tysa checkpoint as of this morning.

On the border with Romania, 900 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Porubne checkpoint.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024.

On December 11, Polish strikers unblocked the largest truck crossing point on the border with Ukraine, Yahodyn-Dorohusk.