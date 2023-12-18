(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) National Industry Leaders Welcome Japan, UK & Italy Government Agreement on the Next Generation Global Combat Air Programme

TOKYO, Dec 15, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - The national defence industry leaders on the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), BAE Systems (UK) and Leonardo (Italy) - have warmly welcomed the signing of the Convention on the Establishment of the "Global Combat Air Programme - GCAP International Government Organisation (the GIGO)" by their respective governments.

Ministers from Japan, UK and Italy signed the treaty, which marks an important agreement in the shared design and delivery of a next generation fighter aircraft by 2035. The agreement, signed just 12 months since the formation of the GCAP programme, reinforces its momentum and the strong trilateral cooperation amongst the partners.

Discussions on the future joint business construct to deliver GCAP are continuing, with representatives from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, BAE Systems and Leonardo meeting recently in Tokyo. In September this year, the industry partners announced a Collaboration Agreement to support ongoing discussions on long-term working arrangements and maturity of the concept and capability requirements for the next generation combat aircraft.

Hitoshi Shiraishi, Senior Fellow, GCAP, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, said: "We would like to very much welcome the signing of the treaty by the governments of Japan, the UK and Italy. In addition, following the conclusion of this treaty, we would like to work even more closely with our partners in Italy and the UK to promote GCAP. We will also work to ensure that GCAP contributes to strengthening Japan's defence capabilities."

Herman Claesen, Managing Director, Future Combat Air Systems, BAE Systems Air, said: "We welcome the agreement signed by the governments of Italy, Japan and the UK today, and the continued progress with our industrial partners to advance the future joint business construct that will enable us to deliver the next generation combat aircraft. We're proud to represent the UK on this exciting and forward-leaning partnership, which will deliver a crucial and affordable defence capability and help to maintain our sovereign combat air skills in the UK."

Guglielmo Maviglia, Director GCAP programme, Leonardo, said: "We welcome the announcement made by our governments today and we are proud to be part of the GCAP programme along with our partners. GCAP, which will see the development of an innovative next generation core platform underpinned by advanced technology, is charting a transformational new approach to international industrial collaboration. Through its ambition, the programme will maintain the competitiveness of our industries at an international level."

The Global Combat Air Programme is a hugely significant programme for the security, political and economic prosperity for Japan, UK and Italy and through effective knowledge and technology transfer will help to evolve and deliver important sovereign combat air capability in each nation for generations to come.

Today, there are around 9000 people working on GCAP worldwide and more than 1000 suppliers across the partner nations.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on mhi.

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Sectors: Aerospace & Defence