USCIRF conducts formal appeal to White House urging designation of India as "country of particular concern"

(MENAFN) The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), a federal government entity, has made a formal appeal to the White House, urging the designation of India as a "country of particular concern" under the United States Religious Freedom Act. The commission points to purported attempts by the Indian government to "silence activists, journalists, and lawyers abroad," characterizing these actions as a "serious threat" to religious freedoms.



Stephen Schneck, a commissioner with the USCIRF, expressed deep concern over the Indian government's alleged involvement in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and a plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States. Schneck stated that these incidents mark a "severe escalation" of India's efforts to suppress religious minorities and human rights defenders.



David Curry, another commissioner at the USCIRF, accused New Delhi of utilizing "draconian legislation" such as the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and anti-conversion laws to crackdown on religious minorities, journalists, and activists within India. Curry emphasized that extending this "repression" to religious minorities abroad cannot be overlooked. He urged the White House to continue engaging with senior Indian officials to ensure that religious minorities can live and express themselves without fear of reprisal.



This call for action from the USCIRF follows recent tensions between India and the United States and Canada concerning attacks on Sikh activists advocating for the Khalistan cause, which seeks to establish a separate state independent of India. The USCIRF's appeal highlights the increasing international scrutiny of India's human rights practices and underscores the need for diplomatic efforts to address concerns related to religious freedom on a global scale.



