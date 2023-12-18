Cardinal gets sentenced to prison in Vatican ‘trial of the century’

(MENAFN) In a historic verdict, the Vatican court has handed down a five-year, six-month prison sentence to Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, marking the first time a cardinal has been tried and incarcerated by the Vatican judiciary. The trial, spanning an extensive 856 hearings since its initiation in July 2021, resulted in a total of 37 years in prison for ten defendants, with Cardinal Becciu facing charges related to a controversial property deal in London that reportedly cost the Holy See millions of dollars.



Cardinal Becciu, who previously held the position of sostituto (substitute) in the Holy See's Secretariat of State, was found guilty of three counts of embezzlement. The court also imposed a lifetime ban on holding public office and levied a fine of EUR8,000 against the 75-year-old clergyman. The case centered on the Vatican's acquisition of an extensive property in the Chelsea neighborhood of southwest London, a transaction amounting to approximately USD400 million over several years. Ultimately, the Holy See had to sell the asset, incurring a staggering loss of $150 million.



The questionable deal, greenlit by Cardinal Becciu between June 2013 and February 2014, involved the hedge fund Athena Capital Global Opportunities Fund as an intermediary. Prosecutors characterized this entity, led by Raffaele Mincione, as a "highly speculative" venture. Investigators revealed that funds intended for charitable purposes were redirected into "extremely high-risk financial activity," a stark deviation from the original donors' intentions.



The prosecution argued that the London property's value was "grossly overestimated" in the documents presented to the Secretariat of State, raising concerns about the transparency and financial prudence of the Vatican's investment decisions. The trial unfolded over an extended period, shedding light on the intricate details of the scandal that tarnished the reputation of the Holy See and exposed the cardinal's involvement in what has been dubbed the Vatican's 'Trial of the Century.'



As the Vatican grapples with the fallout of this landmark trial, questions about financial accountability and the internal workings of the Holy See continue to surface. The shocking revelations from this case may have far-reaching implications for the Catholic Church, prompting a reassessment of its financial practices and a renewed commitment to transparency.





