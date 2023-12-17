Oman, Jordan See Eye To Eye On Palestine, Regional Issues - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Oman's Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Fahad Bin Abdul Rahman Alojaili on Sunday voiced the Sultanate's appreciation for Jordanian support to Arab causes and His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts in achieving regional security and stability.

During an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on the occasion of Oman's 53rd National Day, the ambassador highlighted the Omani investments in the Amman Stock Exchange which, between 2020 and 2022, totalled $220.1 million.

He added that“bilateral trade between the two countries reached $394.5 million during the same period, with prominent Jordanian exports to Oman including pharmaceuticals and living animals, while plastics stood out as Oman's main exports to Jordan."

Alojaili also cited the agreements signed during the 10th meeting of the Oman-Jordan Joint Committee in Muscat. There is a concentrated effort to strengthen cooperation between the Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm and Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority".

Alojaili reiterated Oman's call on the international community to take decisive measures against Israeli aggression on Gaza.

He reaffirmed Oman's "unwavering" position on Palestine which advocates the two-state solution that can lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also highlighted the ongoing Muscat-Amman coordination to end the war on Gaza and ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance into the strip.



