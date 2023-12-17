Lashkar-E-Taiba Recruiter Habibullah Killed By 'Unknown Gunmen' In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Habibullah, a notorious terrorist and recruiter associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was killed by unknown gunmen opened fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district on Sunday evening, according to unconfirmed reports. This marks another in a series of targeted killings, with more than 20 high-profile terrorists meeting a similar fate in Pakistan over the past few months.

The recent slaying follows the assassination of Adnan Ahmed, a close associate of LeT founder and mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Hafiz Saeed, who was gunned down in Karachi city weeks ago.

The incident unfolded on the same day reports surfaced about India's most-wanted fugitive, Dawood Ibrahim, allegedly being hospitalized due to poisoning by unknown assailants.

In response to the spate of targeted killings in Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that individuals wanted by Indian authorities should be extradited to face the legal system in India. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, "Those who are wanted in India to face justice for criminal and terrorist activities, we would like them to come to India and face our legal system, but I cannot comment on developments that are taking place in Pakistan."

Tank District in the Spotlight Again

This marks the second time within a week that Tank, located in the restive northwest region of Pakistan, has captured headlines. On December 15, a wave of militant attacks targeted a regional police headquarters and a checkpoint, resulting in the deaths of at least five law enforcement officials and four rebels. The attacks underscore a concerning escalation in violence against security forces in the country.

The onslaught occurred at the Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, claiming the lives of three policemen and injuring three others. Four militants were also killed, with a terrorist detonating himself at the main entrance, while others stormed the premises. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by a new militant group, Ansarul Jihad.

In a separate incident, militants targeted a joint police and security forces checkpoint in Nalla Bara tehsil in the Khyber tribal district, resulting in the deaths of two Frontier Constabulary troops and injuring six others. The relentless attacks on security and military installations in Pakistan continue to raise concerns about the volatile security situation in the region.