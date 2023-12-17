Saree Elegance To Gown Glam: 5 Times Rashmika Mandanna Stole The Fashion Spotlight

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are times when 'Pushpa 2' actress

Rashmika Mandanna displayed her love for golden attires.

Rashmika Mandanna has carved a particular place in the hearts of viewers with her amazing performances over the years. Let's take a look at 5 instances she nailed golden attires.



Rashmika looked as stunning as ever in this golden gown which stole hearts as she looked like a dream with her flawless hair and cosmetics.

Rashmika posted photos with the most lovely smile while gracefully acing the golden saree appearance.

Rashmika is seen wearing an off-white saree with gold embroidery all around. The actress kept her makeup and accessories to a minimum and complemented her outfit with her stunning grin.



Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in a gold Shalwar outfit. The dupatta and leggings were embellished with pink work, and she completed the ensemble with a pair of golden heels and jhumkas.

Rashmika Mandanna, as stunning as ever, is seen sporting a golden gown. She exudes elegance, and her appearance is an absolute delight.