Scholz gets credit for unknown EU Ukraine vote

(MENAFN) In a strategic move that raised eyebrows and sparked debates within the European Union, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly persuaded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to step out of the room during the crucial vote on whether to initiate negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Scholz's tactic allowed the remaining European Union leaders to seemingly achieve unanimity on the matter, despite Orban's staunch opposition to Ukraine's membership.



The controversial move unfolded during lengthy negotiations in Brussels on Thursday, where leaders discussed Ukraine's potential entry into the European Union. Sources revealed that Scholz advised Orban to briefly leave the room, creating an appearance of unity among the remaining member states. While some critics raised concerns about the precedent set by making critical decisions without unanimous support, insiders described the tactic as "pre-agreed" and implemented in a "constructive manner."



Acknowledging the criticism, Chancellor Scholz defended the move, stating that such tactics are reserved for exceptional cases and cannot be considered a universal solution. Despite the controversy, European Council President Charles Michel eventually announced the opening of accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova after eight hours of deliberation. Michel characterized the decision as a "powerful political message" and expressed optimism about overcoming Hungary's opposition in future plans regarding Ukraine's European Union aspirations.



